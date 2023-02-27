Climate Museum Pop-Up Tour & Le Botaniste Lunch in Soho, organized by Annemarie Amparo ’87 (Sunday, March 12th at 1:00 PM)

Join us for a curated museum visit and a specially catered sustainable meal!

The Climate Museum is the first museum dedicated to climate change in the U.S. Its programming integrates art, social science, and activism to deepen understanding of the climate crisis, build connections, and advance just solutions. The Climate Museum’s interactive exhibitions have engaged the public in settings as diverse as the New York Estuary, Rockefeller Center, Washington Square Park, and Governors Island.

Come tour the Museum’s latest project, a Pop-Up in Soho, featuring artist David Opdyke’s Someday, all this, which explores the impact of the climate crisis on the American landscape—both real and imagined, the Climate Action Incubator, and more activities designed to prompt discussion, encourage reflection, and spur action on climate change.

After the curator-led tour we’ll enjoy a meal on site catered by Le Botaniste, New York City’s only organic, plant-based, and certified carbon-neutral restaurant. Through their globally-inspired food, from Tibetan Mama Bowls to Omega-3 Brownies, Le Botaniste presents innovative and enticing ways of eating plants. Experience just how delicious plant-powered fare can be – food that’s “better for you, better for the planet.”

We’ll meet inside the Pop-Up entrance for the tour, then share our sustainable lunch in the Pop-Up’s community room, where we’ll continue our conversation with fellow alums.

Space is limited, and first come first served – please RSVP by March 5th.

WHAT: Climate Museum Pop-Up Tour & Lunch in Soho, organized by Annemarie Amparo ’87

WHEN: Sunday, March 12th at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Climate Museum Pop-Up at 120 Wooster Street (between Prince and Spring Streets)

HOW MUCH: $30 per person (includes museum and luncheon)

RSVP HERE: RSVP HERE by March 5th. (Space is limited and first come first served). Please note, as the meal must be ordered ahead of time, there will be no refunds but another can take your place if you can no longer attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Annemarie Amparo’87 at TCM.soho@gmail.com