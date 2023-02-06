SAVE THE DATE: Happy Hour with the Seven Sisters Alumnae Association (Wednesday, March 29th at 6:00 PM)

Did you know that the term “Seven Sisters” is a reference to the Pleiades, the seven divine sisters who served Artemis, the goddess of the hunt? In fact, on a clear night, when Orion is out, you can see this open star cluster (known as Twr Tewdws to the Welsh, Matariki to the Maori, al-Thurayya to Arabs, Subaru to the Japanese, and Krttika to Hindu’s).*

Unfortunately, NYC produces too much light pollution to see anything in the sky, except the odd helicopter, so instead join The Bryn Mawr Club of NYC and the Seven Sisters Alumnae Association on March 29th at Miladys to see a real-life clustering of stars!

We would love to have you!

* Source: Wikipedia

WHAT: SAVE THE DATE: Happy Hour with the Seven Sisters Alumnae Association

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29th from 6:00 – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Miladys (160 Prince St, New York, NY 10012)

HOW MUCH: TBA

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Mina Bansal ’17 at minabansal@gmail.com