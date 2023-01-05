Virtual Book Talk: Bully Market, My Story for Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs with Jaime Fiore Higgins ’98 (Thursday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM)

“At a time when many white-collar workers are lobbying for the right to keep Zooming in sweatpants, Bully Market is a reminder of when offices were stage sets in the sky for dark, outrageous human drama.“

—New York Times

Please join the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City for an evening with best-selling author, Jamie Fiore Higgins ’98, as she presents her debut memoir, Bully Market, My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs. She was recognized as one of the 25th world’s most influential women of 2022 by the Financial Times.

Jamie Fiore Higgins spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, one of the most cutthroat organizations in the world. Spurred on by the obligation she felt to her working-class immigrant family, she rose through the ranks to achieve the position of Managing Director, a title that only 8% of employees earn, and became the highest-ranking woman in her department. Despite Goldman Sachs having the right talking points, Jamie soon realized that these provided a veneer to cover up an abusive culture. This toxic work environment did serious damage to her morale, her health, and even her marriage, until she eventually broke free from that unhealthy system. Drawing on her almost two decades on Wall Street, Jamie sounds the alarm on the culture of finance and corporate America and offers us the chance to learn from her experience so that we can change our companies for the better. She gives us practical steps that we can take at any level to improve our workplace cultures and promote an environment where everybody can not only belong, but flourish.

For more information about Jamie, visit:

https://jamiefiorehiggins.com

Order Bully Market HERE:

https://jamiefiorehiggins.com/buy/

Jamie Fiore Higgins ’98 worked as a managing director at Goldman Sachs and was the highest-ranking woman in her department. An active member of the Women’s Network Committee, Fiore Higgins spent her workdays running the trainee and internship programs, recruiting, managing top equity clients, and $100 billion in stock. Living in New Jersey with her husband and four children, she is a trained coach, working with teens to hone their leadership skills, high school and college graduates as they begin careers, professionals as they navigate the workforce, and those in midlife looking to reinvent themselves. She was recognized as one of the 25 world’s most influential women of 2022 by the Financial Times.

WHAT: Virtual Book Talk: Bully Market, My Story for Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs with Jaime Fiore Higgins ’98

WHEN: Thursday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM

RSVP: Register ONLINE HERE.

HOW MUCH: $20. Guests welcome.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Contact Helen at hthurston77@earthlink.net.