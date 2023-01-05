Good as GOLD: Club Happy Hour, hosted by Mina Bansal ’17 and Jill Li ’18 (Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM)

More than half of all New Year’s resolutions fail according to this NYTimes article. If you’re one of these people (like me) who struggle to get out of bed at 5 AM to go to the gym before work, you’re out of luck – this event won’t help you. But it can help you make new friends or reconnect with old!

Come share your New Year’s Resolutions with us (or don’t – maybe that’s your resolution) at the Bryn Mawr Club’s first monthly happy hour of the year. We’ll meet at Famous Last Words in Brooklyn at 6 PM. First drink is on us. And if your resolution is to drink less this year…well, come anyways!

Who knows, maybe you’ll find a gym buddy.

WHAT: Good as GOLD: Happy Hour, hosted by Mina Bansal ’17 and Jill Li ’18

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, 6:00 – 7:30 PM

WHERE: RSVP HERE. Located at Famous Last Words (925 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY, 11238)

HOW MUCH: Free – first drink on the Club