Dante’s Divine Comedy study, with President Emerita Nancy J. Vickers (February 2023 – 2024)

Join the Bryn Mawr Club of NYC for a yearlong study of Dante’s Divine Comedy with President Emerita Nancy Vickers, an acclaimed Dante teacher and scholar. Our small and dedicated study group will convene every two weeks – mostly by Zoom — with occasional in person gatherings on the Upper West Side. This small study group is open to New York City Club members.

We are grateful to College Trustee Elizabeth Warren for occasional in person hosting and to President Emerita Vickers for donating her teaching expertise for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

We will start during the month of February 2023 and gather for a year every two weeks. Meetings by Zoom will be on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 to 8:30 PM with occasional in person meetings on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, dates TBA. Purchase of a specific text, with facing pages in English and Italian, will be necessary. Easy use of Zoom for our virtual gatherings is assumed.

A fee of $150 to the Bryn Mawr Club of NYC is requested to help cover expenses. (Sliding scale available upon request, and we hope that Club members will feel free to take advantage of this offer as needed.)

If you are interested, please send an e-mail before November 15, 2022 to Helen Thurston, President of the Bryn Mawr Club of NYC, at hthurston77@earthlink.net. Please insert “Dante — with President Emerita Nancy Vickers” in the subject line and provide the following information:

Name: Bryn Mawr Class Year and Major: Address: Email: Phone: (Please indicate if cell or landline.) Have you read/studied Dante before? Please tell us why you want to study Dante in depth now? Will you be able to commit to “doing the homework” — reading and preparing for the bi-weekly gatherings for a year? Are you comfortable with Zoom virtual gatherings?

WHAT: Dante’s Divine Comedy study with President Emerita Nancy Vickers

WHEN: February 2023 – 2024

WHERE: Zoom and occasionally in person in New York City.

HOW MUCH: $150 (sliding scale available) PLUS purchase of the assigned text.

RSVP: Send an email to hthurston77@earthlink.net and answer the questions listed above.