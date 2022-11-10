Welcome to the City at Brooklyn Brewery, hosted by The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, board members Mina Bansal ’17 and Becky Hahn ’07 (Monday, November 14th at 6:00 PM EST)

For the first time in three years, The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City’s invites you to an in-person Welcome to the City event to greet the Class of 2022 and belatedly the Classes of 2020 and 2021 to the Bryn Mawr alum community in New York. Mina Bansal ‘17 and Becky Hahn ‘07 are the host organizers, and all alums including those who have recently moved to the city are welcomed.

The event will take place at Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg and will coincide with an optional Drag Bingo event hosted by Bingo Queen Linda Simpson at 6:30 PM.

Come meet your fellow alums, enjoy some drinks and apps, and see what sort of events the Club has to offer!

All class years are invited, especially anyone who has recently moved to the city and wants to meet the local Bryn Mawr alum community. Come and have fun!

WHAT: Welcome to the City at Brooklyn Brewery, hosted by The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, board members Mina Bansal ’17 and Becky Hahn ’07

WHEN: Monday, November 14th at 6:00 PM EST

WHERE: Brooklyn Brewery; 79 N 11th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249

HOW MUCH: Free. Members of the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be guests of The Bryn Mawr Club of NYC, which includes one drink and snacks. Cash bar will be subsequently available. Voluntary dues for The Bryn Mawr Club of NYC to support programming will be welcomed.

RSVP: REGISTER ONLINE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Mina Bansal ’17 at minabansal@gmail.com.