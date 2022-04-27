Bryn Mawr Club of New York City Evelyn Barish ’56 Poetry Contest Winning Recipient

Thank you to everyone who entered into our wonderful Evelyn Barish ’56 haiku contest!

Each of our contestants helped make our first contest a huge success! We received a high volume of wonderful submissions, and it truly was difficult for our team to choose from among such creativity. After much consideration, the judges of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City Evelyn Barish ’56 haiku contest are proud to announce the following recipient and haiku as the winner for its cadence, language, and imagery.

Goodhart by Barbara Clark ’79

Time breathes from the stone.

Mold, must, leaves. Music. Paper.

Fall has come to sing.