Theater Performance: POTUS, hosted by Laura Gellert ’93 and Sabrina Seider ’85 (Thursday, June 14th at 7:00 PM)

The Bryn Mawr College Club of New York has reserved a block of tickets to see Broadway’s uproarious new comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. With an All-Female cast, directed by Tony award winner Susan Stroman and a snappy script by Morning Show’s Selina Fillinger, it’s a rollicking good time!

Gather for dinner before the show at a place to be determined. Please note, the dinner cost will not be included in the price of the ticket. (Details will follow in an email to those who sign up to attend the theatrical performance.)

Recent Review in New York Times

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/27/theater/potus-review-broadway.amp.html

For more information, visit: https://potusbway.com/

Please note, there are vaccination, mask, and ID requirements for this June 2022 performance. See both theater requirements and future Club messages for Club requirements.

WHAT: Theater Performance: POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

WHEN: Thursday, June 14th, at 7:00 PM

WHERE: The Shubert Theatre located on 225 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

HOW MUCH: $75 per ticket.

RSVP: RSVP HERE. Tickets are limited. First come, first served. If tickets are sold out, please contact Laura Gellert ’93 below.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Laura Gellert ’93 at lmgellert@gmail.com