Annual Meeting of Bryn Mawr Club of New York City (Saturday May 14th at 1:00 PM. Rain Date Sunday, May 15th at 1:00 PM)

Please plan to join the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City for its 2022 Annual Meeting to be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the First Avenue side of Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza in New York City between First and Second Avenues on 47th Street.

The 7 minutes of business to be conducted consists of a short report on the Club’s activities by the President of the Club, the Treasurer’s Report, and the election of Club Officers and Board Members.

The Annual Meeting will be followed by a presentation of the Bryn Mawr Club of NYC Evelyn Barish ’56 Poetry Prize.

Nominations for 2022 Annual Meeting

The officers and members in bold are nominated for the following positions:

President Helen Thurston ’74 Vice President Helen Freeman ’02 Secretary Rebecca Hahn ’07 Treasurer Laura Gellert ’93 Young Alumnae Coordinator to be filled 50s and 60s Membership Rep to be filled 70s Membership Rep Lucille Blair ’76 80s Membership Rep Sabrina Seidner ’85 90s Membership Rep Trilby V. John ’98 00s Membership Rep Leila Ghaznavi ’01 10s Members Rep Amani Chowdhury ’14 Career Development Rep Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 Webmistress Maya Amis ’79/’87 Communications Chair Friya Bankwalla ’16 Events Reps Mina Bansal ’17 Members-At-Large Jane Engelhardt ‘84 Ruchi Shah ’08 Laura Silvius ’05

Help support the Club by contributing to Annual Membership DUES. Dues help support lively programming to connect and celebrate Bryn Mawr alums.

If you are not able to attend but want the proxy voting form.

WHAT: Bryn Mawr Club of NYC 2022 Annual Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, 2022 (Rain date Sunday May 15, 2022 same time)

WHERE: Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza in New York City between First and Second Avenues on 47th Street.

HOW MUCH: Dues and Club donations would be greatly appreciated.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com