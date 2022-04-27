IN-PERSON 2022 May Day Celebration at the Katharine Hepburn Garden Party (Saturday, May 14th at 1:00 – 3:00 PM)

We are so excited to gather as a community of Bryn Mawr alums at the Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza to celebrate May Day and Katharine Hepburn’s Birthday! This garden party will feature:

Live music–songs of Katharine Hepburn’s era

Tours of the Katharine Hepburn Garden

Bryn Mawr Club of New York City tables at Pink Moose just off 47th and First Avenue

This event is presented by the Friends of Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, the Turtle Bay Association, and the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

WHAT: Katharine Hepburn Garden Party & Bryn Mawr Club of NYC May Day Celebration

WHEN: Festivities and presentations begin at 1:00 promptly Saturday, May 14 (RainDate 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 15)

WHERE: Das Hammarskjöld Plaza, East 47th Street between First and Second Avenues. Our table will be set up by the Pink Moose café, in the First Avenue section of the park.

HOW MUCH: $5 per registration. Friends and family welcomed to register too.

RSVP: Please RSVP HERE

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com