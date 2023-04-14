Happy Hour with Bryn Mawr Club of New York City and Mt. Holyoke Club of New York City (Thursday, April 20th at 7:00 PM)

Mt. Holyoke was founded in 1837, making her nearly fifty years Bryn Mawr’s elder. If Mt. Holyoke is the eldest of the seven sisters, where does Bryn Mawr fall in the order? Bryn Mawr’s school colors are yellow and white and Mt. Holyoke’s school colors are blue and white. However, students at both institutions are represented by class colors. How does each school determine the color?

Though separated by about two hundred miles, Mt. Holyoke College and Bryn Mawr College have a lot in common. So, join us on Thursday, April 20th for a drink with our siblings and exchange strange traditional tidbits so that one day we can take over the world.

WHAT: Happy Hour with the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City and Mt. Holyoke Club of New York City

WHEN: Thursday, April 20th at 7:00 PM

WHERE: RSVP HERE. Hi-Note (188 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009)

HOW MUCH: Free

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bryn Mawr College: Mina Bansal’17 at minabansal@gmail.com or Mount Holyoke: Camille Serrano’15 at camiserr@gmail.com