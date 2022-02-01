Women, Money and Conflict, a talk by Suzan Habachy ’54 and Marlies Bull ’93 (Wednesday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM)

A conversation with two alums who graduated 40 years apart and who have pursued careers in International Humanitarian Affairs. Learn how microloans started and how present-day work at the UN and with a foreign not-for-profit supports those in need internationally.

Suzan Salwa Saba Habachy ’54 was the initial Executive Director at The Trickle Up Program from 1994 to 2001. She has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Executives for dedication, achievements, and leadership in economic sustainability. Delving into her field due to her desire to help poor and underdeveloped countries, Ms. Habachy pursued an education at the American University in Cairo from 1951 to 1952. After immigrating to the United States in 1952, she attended Bryn Mawr College, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in 1954. Subsequently, she attended Harvard University, earning a Master of Arts in 1956.

From 1994 to 2001, Ms. Habachy was the executive director for The Trickle Up Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding women in poverty to advance their economic and social welfare. Prior to this role, she worked for the United Nations as a program officer, section chief, and staff member in the office of personnel at the Focal Point for Women beginning in 1969. Previously, she was a reporter and editor for McGraw Hill News Bureau, a reporter and editor for Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, an economist for Exxon Mobil Corporation, and a teaching fellow at Ohio University. In her spare time, she enjoys attending the theatre, traveling, and reading. With her sister, Nimet Habachy ’67 the famous WQXR and Metropolitan Opera Guild star, Ms. Habachy organizes a Crafts Fair attended by Bryn Mawr alums who support education for women and girls among the impoverished Egyptian “Garbage Community” of Mokkattam.

Marlies Bull ’93 is a Humanitarian Affairs Officer, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Bull has more than fifteen years’ experience working across the United Nations in the humanitarian, development and peacekeeping spheres. She has worked in Kosovo, Sudan, Nepal and other complex emergency settings and is currently based at UN Headquarters in New York. Her career has focused on the protection of civilians in armed conflict. She has worked on both policy and advocacy at the headquarters level, and management and operations in the field. She is a graduate of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (M.A.) and Bryn Mawr College (B.A.). She also has a keen interest in interior design.

WHAT: Women, Money and Conflict, a talk by Suzan Habachy ’54 and Marlies Bull ’93

WHEN: Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event

HOW MUCH: $20. (Free to students)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Helen Thurston at hthurston77@earthlink.net.