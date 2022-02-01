SAVE THE DATE: A Look into Zoroastrianism, hosted by Friya Bankwalla ’16 and Dr. Rubina K. Salikuddin, BMC Postdoctoral Fellow in Middle Eastern Studies (Thursday, March 24th at 6:00 PM)

What do Freddie Mercury (the famous singer of Queen), The Tata Family, and Xerxes The Great (a Persian King) all have in common? They were all Zoroastrians!

Join us on March 24th at A Look into Zoroastrianism, hosted by Friya Bankwalla ’16 and Dr. Rubina Salikuddin.

WHEN: Thursday, March 24th at 6:00 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: Free.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Friya Bankwalla at fabanks@gmail.com