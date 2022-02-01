Mawrter Monthly Craft Night, hosted by Leila Ghaznavi ’01 (Monday, November 8th at 7:00 PM)

Come one, come all to The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City Mawrter Monthly Craft Night! Craft Night will be held the second Monday of each month.

Bring your knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, spinning or whatever craft you adore for a night of chatting and creative fun! This monthly zoom meeting is hosted by Leila Ghaznavi ’01.

Leila Ghaznavi ’01 majored in music composition and now works in fundraising and development for Carnegie Hall. A member of the board of the Bryn Mawr Club of NYC, Leila is also a puppeteer and founder of Pantea Productions, a multidisciplinary theatre production company that combines puppetry and physical theatre for unrestrained storytelling that defies gravity. In her free time, she collects more yarn than is possible to knit in one lifetime. She has also dabbled in needlepoint, crochet, and mask making — transforming her sewing machine from her nemesis into an ally.

WHAT: Mawrter Monthly Craft Night!

WHEN: Monday, November 8th at 7:00 PM.

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: Free.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Leila Ghaznavi ’01 at Leilag@gmail.com.