Jewelry as Activism in Central Asia: A Guided Tour of The Jewelry Library’s Latest Exhibit with Wine Reception, hosted by Karen Davidov ’79 (Thursday, December 9th at 6:00 PM)

Where governments suppress dissent, every act of creation takes on new meaning. News from Central Asia, an exhibit at The Jewelry Library (founded in 2018 by Karen Davidov ’79), presents works by Central Asian artists, designers, and makers who use their chosen media—jewelry, photography, art, and more—to capture, reflect, and propagate political protests, climate change, historical events, collective memory, and adaptation to a modernizing world.

Bryn Mawr Club of New York City invites members to take a personalized tour through the exhibit hosted by Karen Davidov’79 and led by curator Aida Sulova. This curatorial exploration, will provide unique insights into how the creation of tactile and visual art can serve as historiographical and political commentary in places where open protest is harshly punished.

More on the exhibition: “Wearable art can be a powerful tool able to mobilize, call for action, evoke emotions, reflect on past, present, and future.”

Davidov founded The Jewelry Library (TJL) in 2018, while working on ideas around the future of libraries with her husband, Henry Myerberg (architect of BMC’s Rhys Carpenter Library). TJL has two research and gallery spaces that offer a wide range of exhibitions, talks and events all across the jewelry-spectrum, collaborating with both contemporary and vintage gallerists, artists and collectors, as well as storytellers, historians, makers and wearers.

Also, on view that night in The Jewelry Library’s 8th floor space: Sisterhood: Bodies in Proximity, an intimate and contemplative exhibition that explores the creative life and secret world of sisters—by Luci Jockel, a jewelry artist and Emily Jockel, an architect and ceramicist.

WHAT: Jewelry as Activism in Central Asia: A Guided Tour of The Jewelry Library’s Latest Exhibit with Wine Reception, hosted by Karen Davidov ’79.

WHEN: Thursday, December 9th at 6:00 PM. Vaccinations and masks required.

WHERE: The Jewelry Library (1239 Broadway, Suite 500, New York, NY). Please RSVP HERE.

HOW MUCH: 20 spots only at $20.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Karen Davidov’79 at karen.davidov@gmail.com.