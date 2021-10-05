As Educators start another year of teaching in the time of Covid, we would like to continue to come together to “Show and Share” about technology tools being used, new strategies and about where we go from here. If you would like to “Show and Share” please contact Laura by September 14th at lmgellert@gmail.com.

We will open up a part of this session to general questions about teaching during this time for the perspective teacher, the new teacher and the experienced teachers. All Teachers and Education professionals are invited to attend– new teachers and even perspective teachers are strongly encouraged to join us. When you register please indicate grade band and subject for which you teach.

Laura Gellert ’93 is an Associate Professor of Math and Childhood Education at the City College of New York. She has been coaching and supervising pre-service and in-service teachers for many years.

Trilby V John ’98 is a First Year Seminar adjunct lecturer at Bronx Community College. After decades as a NYCDOE English teacher, she’s always excited to offer advice in all things major and minor to teachers at all levels.

WHAT: Teaching and Learning in the Time of COVID-19: We Are Back in the Classroom – Now What?

WHEN: Tuesday, September 21st from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: Voluntary $10 to support the technology of the session. Guests welcome.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: lmgellert@gmail.com.