Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons For Modern Resilience, Book Talk with Georgetown University Professor, Nancy Sherman ’73 (Wednesday, September 29th at 6:30 PM)

“Nancy Sherman goes far beyond the kind of ‘pen-and-ink philosophy’ that the Stoics had so little time for. In this book, she applies Stoicism where it is most needed—for our warriors and working people alike—and helps them become better and more resilient.”—Ryan Holiday, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Daily Stoic and Stillness is the Key

Please join the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City for a fascinating evening with best-selling author, Nancy Sherman, as she presents her newest book, In Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons for Modern Resilience. Sherman draws on the philosophy of Epictetus, Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and others to bring ancient ideas to bear on 21st century concerns—from workers facing stress and burnout to first responders in a pandemic, from soldiers on the battlefield to citizens fighting for racial justice.

Today, Stoicism has made a big comeback—from Silicon Valley and the business world, to the military, in self-help circles, in the field of psychotherapy, and even with the alt-right. A renowned expert in ancient and modern ethics, Sherman provides a corrective to the misconceptions, and in some cases toxic distortions, that have come along with Stoicism’s revival. In the process, she reveals a profound and surprising insight about the Stoics: They never believed, as Stoic popularizers often hold, that rugged self-reliance or indifference to the world around us is at the heart of living well. Instead she presents a compelling, modern Stoicism that teaches grit, resilience, and the importance of close relationships in addressing life’s biggest and smallest challenges—at a time when we’re all facing many of both.

In nine lessons that that guide readers in the Stoic way of finding calm, living with emotions, grit and resilience, and healing through self-compassion, among others, STOIC WISDOM offers an essential field manual for the art of living well.

Nancy Sherman ’73 is a University Professor at Georgetown University and Guggenheim Fellow (2013-2014). She holds a Ph.D. from Harvard in ancient philosophy. An ethicist with research training in psychoanalysis, she lectures worldwide on ethics, the emotions, moral injury, and resilience.

Sherman is the author of Afterwar (OUP, 2015), The Untold War (2010 and New York Times editors’ pick), Stoic Warriors (OUP, 2005), and several other books on ancient and modern ethics, she served as the Inaugural Distinguished Chair of Ethics at the United States Naval Academy. She has written for the New York Times and contributes frequently to many other media outlets.

For More Information, visit:

Nancy Sherman’s Website:

https://www.nancysherman.com

Order Stoic Wisdom HERE:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Indiebound

New York Times Article:

If You’re Reading Stoicism for Life Hacks, You’re Missing the Point

Book Review:

Read reviews here

WHAT: Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons For Modern Resilience, a talk by Georgetown University Professor, Nancy Sherman

WHEN: Wednesday, September 29th at 6:30 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net