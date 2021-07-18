Silence isn’t Golden – Speaking up and Finding Resources for College Success, a discussion with Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella ’68 and Jackney Prioly Joseph ’06 (Tuesday, August 10th at 6:30 PM)

When entering college, students can sometimes think they are the only one experiencing challenges – or they simply don’t know where to look to find help. Whether it’s course selection, financial assistance or career planning, there are numerous resources available to assist students. Asking questions and seeking advice can help students access the right resources to get them back on track. In this timely conversation between Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella and Jackney Prioly Joseph, Dr. Cantarella will explore these themes and more through her book, I CAN Finish College: The Overcome Any Obstacle and Get Your Degree Guide.

Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella ’68 graduated with Honors from Bryn Mawr College and earned Masters and Doctoral degrees from New York University in American Studies with a focus on American Business. She has held positions as an Associate Dean at Hunter College, Dean at Princeton University, Vice-President of Student Affairs at Metropolitan College of NY, a member of Dean’s staff at New York University’s College of Arts and Science, and Director in Public Affairs and Marketing at Avon Products. She is currently the Co-Director of the Hunter College Black Male Initiative, Co-Chair of the Steering Committee for Degrees NYC and serves on multiple non-profit and advisory boards, including the Boards of the READ Alliance, Saint Elizabeth University, Create Change Transform Foundation, the Boy Scout Council of Manhattan, and more.

Dr. Cantarella is the author of I CAN Finish College: The Overcome Any Obstacle and Get Your Degree Guide (www.icanfinishcollege.net) which educators, parents and students say is a goldmine of information and strategies especially for first generation, low-income and students of color who struggle to complete college degrees.

She is the daughter of the 1968 Bryn Mawr commencement speaker, the great Civil Rights Leader, Whitney M. Young, Jr., who spearheaded the drive for equal opportunity for African-Americans in U.S. industry and government service during his 10 years as head of the National Urban League (1961–71), the world’s largest social-civil rights organization. His advocacy of a “Domestic Marshall Plan”—massive funds to help solve America’s racial problems—was felt to have strongly influenced federal poverty programs sponsored by Democratic Party administrations in Washington (1963–69).

Jackney Prioly Joseph ’06 is the Director of External Affairs with the Boston Debate League, a nonprofit organization integrating argumentation and competitive debate into public schools in greater Boston, serving students of color and other students who have been denied these educational opportunities. Previously, Jackney served as Director of Career Readiness at the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, leading a statewide policy initiative to increase career readiness among students and prepare them for success in college, work and life. Jackney also worked in government, serving as Policy Director for then At-Large Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley and Special Assistant in the office of Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino. In these roles she developed a deep understanding of educational inequities and a commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented students to prepare them for college and beyond.

Jackney has been an active alumna of the Posse Foundation, currently serving as a career mentor and as an alumna volunteer at her alma mater, Bryn Mawr College where she received her BA in Philosophy. Jackney received her MA in Public Administration from Northeastern University. She resides in Roslindale, MA with her husband and daughter.

