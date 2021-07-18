“Kharga Oasis: An Edge of Empire,” presented by Distinguished University Professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, Dr. Salima Ikram ’86 (Thursday, July 22nd at 6:30 PM)

Until 2000, Kharga Oasis, the largest oasis in Egypt’s south western desert, had been relatively unexplored. After the initiation of the North Kharga Oasis Survey, followed by the North Kharga Oasis Darb Ain Amur Survey, researchers began to discover and document sites in the main body of the oasis and its hinterland.

Please join Salima Ikram ’86, distinguished University Professor of Egyptology, the American University in Cairo, for a fascinating talk: “Kharga Oasis: An Edge of Empire.” She will provide an overview of her archaeological discoveries and surveys of this important oasis over the past two decades. Ikram’s studies have revealed the changing environment in the oasis and the resulting evolution of human exploitation of the area, from prehistoric camps, shelters with rock art, pharaonic installations, to trade in the ancient world and Roman forts.

Dr. Salima Ikram ’86 was born in Lahore, Pakistan, double majored in History as well as Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology at Bryn Mawr College, and received her M. Phil. (in Museology and Egyptian Archaeology) and Ph.D. (in Egyptian archaeology) from Cambridge University in ’87 and ’93 respectively. Now the Distinguished University Professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, she has excavated extensively in Egypt as well as having worked in Turkey and Sudan. She directed the Animal Mummy Project, the Amenmesses Project, the North Kharga Oasis Darb Ain Amur Project, and headed the archaeozoology team at Kinet Hoyuk in Turkey.

Ikram has published extensively both for scholarly and non-specialist audiences, including children, with subject matters ranging from mummification to the eating habits of the ancient Egyptians. She is a member of the MAHES (Momies Animales et Humaines Egyptiennes) project. She has a variety of research interests, especially the interaction between humans and animals, ancient Egyptian foodways, rock art, death, archaeozoology, mummies of both humans and animals, and the preservation and presentation of cultural heritage. A regular on TV, Ikram was recently portrayed as the delightful Egyptologist, aptly named “Salima” in the feature film LUXOR and has served as an advisor on Universal Pictures hit movie “The Mummy.” She has been featured in over 30 documentaries, series, and specials on Egypt, Pyramids, Mummies, and Animal Mummies, and was recently inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Her Bio on the American University in Cairo

https://www.aucegypt.edu/fac/salimaikram

https://www.salimaikram.com

WHAT: “Kharga Oasis: An Edge of Empire,” presented by Dr. Salima Ikram ’86

WHEN: Thursday, July 22nd at 6:30 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net