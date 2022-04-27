IN-PERSON African/American: Making the Nation’s Table Exhibition, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris ’68 (Saturday, April 30th at 11:00 AM)

Foodies! African American history lovers! Join us for African/American: Making the Nation’s Table exhibition visit with optional lunch-box to go! This fascinating exhibition, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris ’68, reveals the stories of innovators, cooks, mixologists, and entrepreneurs as they emphasize that African American food is American food.

The Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD) presents African/American: Making the Nation’s Table, displayed within the newly-constructed home of partner The Africa Center, this first-of-its-kind exhibition celebrates the countless contributions of Black chefs, farmers, and food and drink producers who have laid the foundation for American food culture—recognition that is long overdue. Understanding the rich and expansive stories underlying any good meal, African/American seeks, in its immersive and historic scope, to offer a portrait of the immense breadth of African American traditions and innovations in cooking.

Please note that participants are expected to purchase their own ticket directly from the museum. This is not a large exhibit and space is limited so to be sure of a reservation, please purchase tickets in advance as soon as possible.

For more information about the exhibit and MOFAD: Click Here

Dr. Jessica B. Harris ’68 is widely considered the world’s preeminent expert on the foods of the African Diaspora. Dr. Harris is the author of 12 critically acclaimed books and was recently inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Hall of Fame. In 2012, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture engaged Dr. Harris to conceptualize and curate the museum’s cafeteria.

Following a 50-year teaching career at CUNY Queens College, and building on over four decades of work as an acclaimed journalist, African/American is a natural extension of Dr. Harris’s life’s work. As Dr. Scott Barton writes, “Dr. Jessica B. Harris has championed the heretofore invisible African American/African culinarians, rendering them visible and in plain sight.” The Netflix series High on the Hog is based on Dr. Harris’ book of the same name.

WHAT: Bryn Mawr Club of NYC Meet up at the African/American: Making the Nation’s Table Exhibition, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris ’68 with optional lunch afterwards

WHEN: Saturday, April 30th at 11:00 AM

WHERE: The Africa Center, Aliko Dangote Hall

(1280 5th Avenue, New York between 109th and 110th Streets)

RSVP: Purchase your ticket directly at MOFAD ticket site, with or without Shoe Box lunch: https://www.mofad.org/ticketing

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Becky Hahn ’07 at brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com