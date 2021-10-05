Aspects of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology in Jordan with esteemed archaeologist, Dr. Barbara A. Porter ’75 (Thursday, October 14th at 6:30 PM)

Join us for a riveting evening with Dr. Barbara A. Porter ’75 as she delves into the cultural heritage and her archaeological experiences in Jordan.

Dr. Barbara A. Porter ’75 received her A.B. from Bryn Mawr College in Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology in 1975, lived in Haffner’s German House (first year) and Rhodes (third and fourth years,) and spent her second year studying in Vienna, Austria. Her M.A., M. Phil., and Ph.D. are from Columbia University’s Department of Art History and Archaeology with a dissertation on cylinder seals from Syria in the Middle Bronze Age.

From 1978 to 1986 she was on the curatorial staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Egyptian Art and Ancient Near Eastern Art) in New York and afterwards lectured frequently in the museum’s galleries. In the 1990s she taught in the Art History Department of New York University. She grew up in Lebanon in the 1960s and due to her service on the board of the American Community School at Beirut from 1996 to 2019 returned to Lebanon often in that period. In the 1980s, she participated in two seasons of excavations in northeastern Syria at the site of Tell Leilan.

She has led numerous archaeological tours from Algeria to Iran in the decade before becoming the Director of the American Center of Oriental Research in Amman in 2006, a position she held until March 2020. She presided over ACOR’s 50th anniversary year in 2018 and her public lecture about ACOR is available on the website (www.acorjordan.org). In her 14 years in Jordan, she came to know the country well and was involved in cultural heritage initiatives in many places, including Petra. Now the first ACOR Ambassador, a position unanimously voted into existence by the ACOR board of directors in honor of her accomplishments and leadership, Dr. Potter currently lives in Washington, D.C. and looks forward to once again leading archaeological tours. Shortly after our talk, she will be heading to Saudi Arabia.

For More Information, visit:

ACOR Website:

WHAT: Aspects of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology in Jordan with Dr. Barbara A. Porter ’75

WHEN: Thursday, October 14th at 6:30 PM.

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net.