Artist Meet-Up, hosted by Leila Ghaznavi ’01 (Monday, October 11th at 6:00 PM)

Artists from all disciplines are invited to this meetup to network, socialize, and mutually support and celebrate each other’s work. The Zoom meeting is hosted by alum Leila Ghaznavi ’01.

Leila Ghaznavi ’01 majored in music composition and now works in fundraising and development for Carnegie Hall. A member of the board of Bryn Mawr Club of NYC, Leila is also a puppeteer and founder of Pantea Productions, a multidisciplinary theatre production company that combines puppetry and physical theatre for unrestrained storytelling that defies gravity. In her free time, she collects more yarn than is possible to knit in one lifetime. She has also dabbled in needlepoint, crochet, and mask making– transforming her sewing machine from her nemesis into an ally.

WHAT: Artist Meet-Up.

WHEN: Monday, October 11th at 6:00 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided at registration AND also on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: Free.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Leila Ghaznavi ’01 at Leilag@gmail.com.