Book Talk with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative Washington Post journalist, Carol Leonnig ’87 (Wednesday, June 2nd at 7:00 PM)

Please join us for a fascinating evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter, Carol Leonnig ’87, as she shares her insights on D.C., and delves deeper into the discourse of the fall of the Secret Service in her new book, Zero Fail.

Zero Fail is the first definitive account of the rise and fall of the Secret Service, including extensive new reporting, from the Kennedy assassination to the alarming scandals, secrets, and mismanagement during the Obama and Trump years — by the Pulitzer Prize winner and #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of A Very Stable Genius.

Carol Leonnig has been covering the Secret Service for The Washington Post for most of the last decade, bringing to light the gaffes and scandals that plague the agency today — from a toxic work culture to outdated equipment and training to the deep resentment among the ranks with the agency’s leadership. But the Secret Service wasn’t always so troubled.

The Secret Service was born in 1865, in the wake of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, but its story begins in earnest in 1963, with the death of John F. Kennedy. Shocked into reform by their failure to protect the president on that fateful day, this once-sleepy agency was rapidly transformed into a proud, elite unit that would finally redeem themselves in 1981 by valiantly thwarting an assassination attempt against Ronald Reagan. But this reputation for courage and efficiency would not last forever. By Barack Obama’s presidency, the Secret Service was becoming notorious for not averting break-ins at the White House, an armed gunman firing at the building while agents stood by, a massive prostitution scandal in Cartagena, and many other dangerous lapses.

To expose these shortcomings, Leonnig ’87 interviewed countless current and former agents and whistleblowers who risked their careers to speak to her about an agency that’s broken and in desperate need of a reform.

Carol Leonnig ’87 is a national investigative reporter at The Washington Post, where she has worked since 2000. A three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller A Very Stable Genius, Leonnig is also an on-air contributor to NBC News and MSNBC. At Bryn Mawr College, she was an anthropology major and the editor in chief of the Bryn Mawr-Haverford Bi-college News, and her favorite dorm was Rhoads.

For More Information, visit:

Carol Leonnig ’87 Bio:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/carol-d-leonnig/

Twitter:

Her Account

Pre-order her book, Zero Fail ORDER HERE

WHAT: Book Talk with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative Washington Post journalist, Carol Leonnig ’87.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2nd at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net