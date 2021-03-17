Wellness Workshop: Finding Balance Through Ayurveda, hosted by Ruchi Shah ’08 (Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 – 11:30 AM)

The BMC Club of NYC is hosting a wellness workshop! Come for an evening immersion of Ayurveda led by trained specialist, Ruchi Shah ’08. If you have ever been curious to learn about Ayurveda, this presentation by a highly credentialed Mawrter will provide an introduction to a medical system that has been practiced for 5,000 years.

Ayurveda translates into “Science of Life” with “Ayus” meaning life and “Veda” meaning knowledge or science. The oldest dated medical system in the world and a sister practice to yoga, Ayurveda means living “the truth of you.” Ruchi will share her knowledge on how to promote healing and balance for the mind, body and spirit.

Ayurveda is a tool that allows us to live in tune with nature despite modern life throwing us off balance. Ruchi believes in promoting wellness instead of treating illness, finding the root cause of an ailment rather than merely treating the symptoms so that the body is holistically and systemically healed from within. In this workshop, you will learn how to recognize mind and body imbalances in your daily life and how to balance them for optimal well-being.

It is envisioned that this introductory lecture will be the first of a series that will further explore the concepts and results of Ayurvedic practice.

For more information visit: Infinite Being Ayurveda: Infinite Being Ayurveda

Ruchi Shah ’08 is an independent Ayurvedic health consultant and wellness coach based in Greenwich, CT. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a Bachelors in Economics and Growth & Structure of Cities. Subsequently, Ruchi earned her Certified Health Counselor qualifications from the esteemed Kripalu’s School of Ayurveda with a focused 650-hour training. Currently, Ruchi provides consultations and lives in Greenwich, CT with her husband and two children.

WHAT: Wellness Workshop: Finding Balance Through Ayurveda, hosted by Ruchi Shah ’08.

WHEN: Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 – 11:30 AM EST.

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ruchi Shah ’08 at ruchi@ibveda.com