Career Pivots: Tech, hosted by Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 and Winnie Hien ’12 (Thursday, March 11th from 6:30 – 7:30 PM)

This event is intended to help alums interested in tech as a potential career, working in tech, or looking to make a career pivot into tech. All panelists included have made career shifts into the technology industry from seemingly “non-traditional” backgrounds, i.e. not a developer. The goal is to demystify the industry, enlighten attendees on the opportunities available to them, particularly those that are in non-technical fields, and to encourage more women to consider careers in tech.

Panelists :

Grace Kung ’10 (Mathematics, Economics) – Finance to Tech transition

Sarah Capasso-Kosan ’11 (Anthropology) – Legal to Venture Capital

Mina Bansal ’17 (Economics) – Fashion to Data Analytics

Emily Tong-Sanchez ’13 (English, Education) – Non-profit to Enterprise Tech

Moderators :

Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 (History) – Account Executive, Amazon Web Services

Winnie Hien ’12 (Mathematics) – Technical Consultant, HubSpot

WHAT: Career Pivots: Tech, hosted by Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 and Winnie Hien ’12

WHEN: Thursday, March 11th from 6:30 – 7:30 PM EST.

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided upon registration AND on the day of the event. (We have a pre-event survey built for attendees upon RSVP as well.)

HOW MUCH: $20.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 at isidora.armentrout@gmail.com