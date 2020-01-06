THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT

Join us for a tour of the Grolier Club, with member Bryn Mawr alum Catherine Vanderpool ’66, followed by a special exhibition tour by the collector and curator Lisa Unger Belkin.

Women’s work. The phrase usually conjures up domestic duties or occupations traditionally associated with women—such as teaching, nursing, or housekeeping. The Lisa Unger Baskin Collection upends those assumptions and makes the true breadth of women’s contributions visible. By bringing together materials from across the centuries, collector and political activist Baskin reveals what has been hidden—that women have long pursued a startling range of careers and vocations and that through their work they have supported themselves, their families, and the causes they believed in. Over the course of forty-five years, Baskin acquired more than 11,000 printed books, thousands of manuscripts and photographs, and artifacts ranging from an anti-slavery token to Virginia Woolf’s writing desk. In 2015, Baskin placed her collection at the Sallie Bingham Center for Women’s History & Culture in the David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Duke University so that it might be used by scholars, students, and members of the public. This exhibition and accompanying catalogue provide a first glimpse of the diversity and depth of the collection, revealing the lives of women both famous and forgotten and paying tribute to their accomplishments.”

The Grolier Club

Founded in 1884, the Grolier Club is America’s oldest and largest society for bibliophiles and enthusiasts in the graphic arts. Named for Jean Grolier (1489 or 90-1565), the Renaissance collector renowned for sharing his library with friends, the Club’s objective is to promote “the study, collecting, and appreciation of books and works on paper.”

Catherine D. Vanderpool ’66 served as Executive Vice President of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens and President of the Gennadius Library until her retirement (2007 and 2010 respectively). She continues to work as an independent scholar with particular focus on Roman portrait sculpture in the American School’s Corinth Excavations. She holds her PHD from Columbia University.

Lisa Unger Baskin, born in Brooklyn, educated in New York City public schools and Cornell University, is a political activist, book dealer, and collector. She is on the faculty of the Colorado Antiquarian Book Seminar and the board of the David Ruggles Center for History and Education.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-hundred-years-of-womens-work-exhibition-at-the-grolier-club-tickets-85259119321

(Please note, this event has a wait list. If you are interested in attending, please click the ticket button on the EventBrite page and join the wait list).

For more information, visit: https://www.grolierclub.org

WHAT: Private tour of The Grolier Club with member Catherine Vanderpool ’66, followed by tour of Women’s Work with Lisa Unger Baskin, collector and curator.

WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

WHERE: The Grolier Club, 47 East 60th Street, New York, NY, 10022

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF PEOPLE: 10



HOW MUCH: $20.00 (includes both tours). Family and friends are welcome.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Catherine Vanderpool ’66 catherinevanderpool@gmail.com