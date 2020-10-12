Spooktacular Scarefest: Six Nights of Halloween movies, hosted by Friya Bankwalla ’16 (Monday, October 26th – Saturday, October 31st at 7:00 PM)

Fasten your sheetbelts, hold onto your broomsticks, and grab some wickedly good treats for this Spooky Ride!

Welcome to the Spooktacular Scarefest, a week-long festivity full of horror movies, your homemade popcorn, and Bryn Mawr alums. Join host, Friya Bankwalla ’16, each night at 7:00 PM (from 10/26 – 10/31) as she unveils a deviously good Halloween movie for some fang-tastic fun! Thanks to technology, you will be able to watch, chat, and critique synchronistically with other alums – or watch all by yourself!

The Movies

To learn more about the movies, click on the hyperlinked movie names. Please RSVP below.

The Process

1. Beware and enter only if you dare!

2. Download the free Netflix Party Google Chrome Extension. Please note, you will not be able to participate without Google Chrome, a Netflix Account, or this extension as it connects you to our group chat. Once the Netflix Party Google Chrome Extension has been downloaded, practice your ghoulish laughter with glee.

3. Don’t get tangled in a web: make sure to RSVP to the movie you would like to attend.

4. (Optional but encouraged): Prepare your eerie-sistible snacks, do the monster mash, and howl at the moon.

5. The Netflix Party Movie Link will be available only on the day. Scour your reminder email (which you will receive 30 minutes before the event) for the link and select it. Then click on the (already downloaded) Netflix Party Icon (it should be in the top right corner of your Google Chrome screen), and you will be redirected to the movie and our group chat!

6. The movie will begin when the clock strikes 7:00 PM EDT.

*******************************************************************

Friya Bankwalla ’16 graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a Bachelors in English and Psychology, a rekindled interest in tennis and horseback riding, and the epiphany that she loved storytelling. Her strong work ethic, passionate enthusiasm, and imaginative creativity have helped her identify interesting book-to-movie adaptations to pursue for Jane Startz Productions, build unique digital campaigns for Penguin Random House’s New York Times Bestsellers, and discover new stories waiting to be found. When she’s not reading, this Bryn Mawr Club of NYC Board Member can be found eating new food, exploring new stories, and meeting new people.

WHAT: Spooktacular Scarefest: Six Nights of Halloween Movies

WHEN: 7:00 PM Every Night Monday, October 26th – Halloween, Saturday, October 31st

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Netflix Party Link will be provided the day of the event, a half hour before the movie.

HOW MUCH: $2 per movie ($8 as a movie bundle)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Friya Bankwalla ’16 at Fabanks92@gmail.com.