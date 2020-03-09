Wellness Workshop: Ayurveda and Vibrational Energy Healing with Ruchi Shah ’08 and Glendy Yeung, Smith College ’97 (Tuesday, May 12th from 6:45 – 9:00 PM)

The BMC Club of NYC is hosting its very first wellness workshop! Come for an evening immersion of Ayurveda led by Ruchi Shah ’08, followed by a healing vibrational energy session from Smith’s Glendy Yeung ’97.

Ayurveda translates into “Science of Life” with “Ayus” meaning life and “Veda” meaning knowledge or science. It is the oldest dated medical science in the world and a sister science to yoga, and it means living “the truth of you”. Ruchi will share her knowledge on how to promote healing and balance for the mind, body and spirit. Ayurveda is a tool that allows us to live in tune with nature despite modern life throwing us off balance. She believes in promoting wellness instead of treating illness, finding the root cause of an ailment rather than merely treating the symptoms so that the body is holistically and systemically healed from within. In this workshop, you will learn how to recognize mind and body imbalances in your daily life and how to balance them for optimal well-being.

This sound session functions as tune-up for the body, where soundscape created by healing instruments will be used by Glendy to attune your being. She will be using crystals alchemy bowls, tuning forks, Shruti and other instruments. These co-creative meditative experiences provide reset of your mental-emotional state, bring clarity to the mind, nourishment to the emotions and rejuvenation to the physical body. Additional energy healing principles will be applied to further anchor in energy that encourages access to higher state of consciousness. Sound, as vibration, has the property to be used as medicine to help our bodies shift our vibration and thus perception and reality to provide relief. Vibrational “muscle” can be built up with recurring immersion in sound, which helps developmental and emotional resilience and lower the threshold to stress.

Please bring BOTH your own yoga mat and blanket. We will have some on hand, but it is recommended that you bring your own.

For more information visit:

Infinite Being Ayurveda: www.ibveda.com

Vibrational Wellness https://www.glendyyeung.com/

Ruchi Shah ’08 is an independent Ayurvedic health consultant and wellness coach based in Greenwich, CT. She received her degree from Kripalu’s School of Ayurveda with a focused 650-hour training. She currently provides consultations and lives in Greenwich, CT with her husband and two children.

Glendy Yeung graduated from Smith College in ’97 and practices Vibrational Wellness in New York City to bring people from the state of stress to clarity, focus and resilience. She alchemizes energy healing principles and tools from many disciplines, and teaches ways to improve the way we experience ourselves and the world around us, be it physical, emotional, mental or spiritual.

RSVP: Register online here. Spaces are limited; first come, first served.

WHAT: Wellness Workshop: Ayurveda and Vibrational Energy Healing!

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12th from 6:45 – 9:00 PM. (Please arrive by 6:45 for registration. The program promptly begins at 7:00 PM).

WHERE: The Westport, located at 500 W 56th Street, New York, NY, 10019 (ENTRANCE on 10th Avenue between West 55th and West 56th Streets). Please check in with concierge for directions to the workshop location.

HOW MUCH: $25.00.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ruchi Shah at ruchi@ibveda.com