Can I Get A Witness? On Being Seen and Heard in the Time of COVID-19, a talk by Bryn Mawr College Trustee, Cynthia Chalker MSS/MLSP ’98 (Tuesday, March 31st at 7:00 PM)

The cries have been loud and silent: devastation and stillness. Most of us who are professional therapists have not seen our patients in person for close to a year. The ways of being connected to our patients and ourselves have shifted. Whom do we “see” in our electronic devices? And, tables turned, what do patients “see” when they encounter their therapist in sessions? What could we not “see” in each other when we sat in the same room? Cynthia will share her insight and invite conversation on the topic.

Cynthia Chalker, MSS/MLSP ’98 (Master of Social Service/Master of Law and Social Policy) is a licensed social worker and psychoanalyst in private practice in New York City. Her clinical and research interests center around the intersection of race, culture, identity and psychoanalysis. She is on the faculty at the Harlem Family Institute and a guest lecturer at various psychoanalytic institutes in New York City, including the National Institute for the Psychotherapies and The William Alanson White Institute. She presents her work at psychoanalytic conferences in the United States and abroad. Her work is also published in a variety of journals including Psychoanalytic Inquiry, Psychoanalytic Dialogues and Studies for Gender and Sexuality.

Prior to entering analytic training, Cynthia worked for 20 years as an Equity and Diversity educator and administrator in colleges and K-12 schools. Her Bryn Mawr affiliations are as follows: College Trustee, 2019-2023; Alumnae Association Executive Board Member, 2011-2016; Associate/Acting Director, Office for Institutional Diversity, 1999-200. In addition, Cynthia was the on-campus mentor for Bryn Mawr’s first Posse.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/06/01/the-new-theatrics-of-remote-therapy

