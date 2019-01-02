2021 Proxy Voting Form

Proxy Voting Form for Members Not Attending the Annual Meeting
PROXY for the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, Submitted by the Present Officers
The undersigned, whose name is (please print) ___________________________________ residing at ________________________________________________________________, being a voting member of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, hereby appoints Helen Thurston, President of the Board, with full power of substitution, as her proxy to appear and vote in her name as instructed below at the Annual Meeting of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City to be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, or at any continuation or adjournment thereof.
Nominations for 2021 Annual Meeting
|President
|Helen Thurston ’74 (third term)
|Vice President
|Helen Freeman ’02
|Secretary
|Rebecca Hahn ’07
|Treasurer
|Laura Gellert ’93 (second term)
|Communications Chair
|Friya Bankwalla ’16
|Young Alumnae Coordinator
|to be filled
|50s and 60s Membership Rep
|to be filled
|70s Membership Rep
|Anonymous alum (first term)
|80s Membership Rep
|Jane Engelhardt ’84
|90s Membership Rep
|Trilby V John ’98 (first term)
|00s Membership Rep
|Leila Ghaznavi ’01 (second term)
|10s Members Rep
|Amani Chowdhury ’14
|Career Development Rep
|Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13
|Webmistress
|Maya Amis ’79/’87 (fourth term)
|Events Reps
|Lucille Blair ’76 (first term)
|Mina Bansal ’17
|Members-At-Large
|Pamela Feuer ’83
|Ruchi Shah ’08
|Jennifer Suh Whitfield ’98 (first term)
Dues: _____ $50 _____ $75 _____ $100 or higher _____$30 for GOLD (graduates of last decade.)
Signature: ___________________________________________ Date: ___________
Telephone: ____________________________E-mail: ________________________
Mail this proxy form to:
The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City
Old Chelsea Station, P.O. Box 437
New York, NY 10113
Or Email to:
brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com