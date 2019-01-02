2021 Proxy Voting Form

Proxy Voting Form for Members Not Attending the Annual Meeting

PROXY for the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, Submitted by the Present Officers

The undersigned, whose name is (please print) ___________________________________ residing at ________________________________________________________________, being a voting member of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, hereby appoints Helen Thurston, President of the Board, with full power of substitution, as her proxy to appear and vote in her name as instructed below at the Annual Meeting of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City to be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, or at any continuation or adjournment thereof.

Nominations for 2021 Annual Meeting

President Helen Thurston ’74 (third term) Vice President Helen Freeman ’02 Secretary Rebecca Hahn ’07 Treasurer Laura Gellert ’93 (second term) Communications Chair Friya Bankwalla ’16 Young Alumnae Coordinator to be filled 50s and 60s Membership Rep to be filled 70s Membership Rep Anonymous alum (first term) 80s Membership Rep Jane Engelhardt ’84 90s Membership Rep Trilby V John ’98 (first term) 00s Membership Rep Leila Ghaznavi ’01 (second term) 10s Members Rep Amani Chowdhury ’14 Career Development Rep Isidora Delizo Armentrout ’13 Webmistress Maya Amis ’79/’87 (fourth term) Events Reps Lucille Blair ’76 (first term) Mina Bansal ’17 Members-At-Large Pamela Feuer ’83 Ruchi Shah ’08 Jennifer Suh Whitfield ’98 (first term)

Dues: _____ $50 _____ $75 _____ $100 or higher _____$30 for GOLD (graduates of last decade.)

Pay dues with PayPal

Signature: ___________________________________________ Date: ___________

Telephone: ____________________________E-mail: ________________________

Mail this proxy form to:

The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City

Old Chelsea Station, P.O. Box 437

New York, NY 10113

Or Email to:

brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com