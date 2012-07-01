Bryn Mawr Club of NYC 2020 Annual Meeting (Sunday, May 17th at 5:00 PM)

Please plan to join the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City for its 2020 Annual Meeting to be held on Sunday, May 17th, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM via Zoom teleconference. The 10 minutes of business to be conducted consists of a report on the Club’s activities by the President of the Club, the Treasurer’s Report, and the election of Club Officers and Board Members.

The formal part of the meeting will be followed by entertainment with Jessica Kirk ’91.

Nominations for 2020 Annual Meeting

The officers and members in bold italics are nominated for the following positions:

President………………………………Helen Thurston, ’74

Vice President……………………….Helen Freeman, ’02 (first term)

Secretary……………………………..Rebecca Hahn, ’07 (first term)

Treasurer……………………….. ……Laura Gellert ’93

Young Alumnae Coordinator …… …to be filled

50s and 60s Membership Rep…. Nancy Kirk, ’59/ ’60 (third term)

70s Membership Rep……………….Lucille Blair, ’74

80s Membership Rep……………..Jane Engelhardt, ’84 (third term)

90s Membership Rep………………Jennifer Suh Whitfield, ’98

00s Membership Rep………………Laila Ghaznevi, ’01

10s Members Rep…………………Amani Chowdhury, ’14 (first term)

Career Development Rep………..Isidora Delizo Armentrout, ’13 (first term)

Webmistress………………………..Maya Amis, ’79/’87

Communications Rep……………Friya Bankwalla, ’16 (first term)

Events Reps……………….….….Jessica Amelar, ’76 (first term), Mina Bansal, ’17 (first term)

Members-At-Large……………….Pamela Feuer, ’83 (first term), Ruchi Shah, ’08 (first term), Nicole Huynh, ’06

Help support the Club by contributing to Annual Membership DUES by clicking on the RSVP link. Dues help support lively programming to connect and celebrate Bryn Mawr alums. If you are not able to attend by Zoom but want to proxy voting form, click HERE.

WHAT: Bryn Mawr Club of NYC 2020 Annual Meeting via Zoom.

WHEN: Sunday, May 17th, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.