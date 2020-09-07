Join us for another informative evening with political commentator extraordinaire, Elaine C. Kamarck ’72, Ph.D, University of California, Berkeley. An expert on American electoral politics and government innovation and reform in the United States, OECD nations, and developing countries, Kamarck is a Senior Fellow in the Governance Studies program as well as the Director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution. Kamarck will speak about the electoral scene and her most recent book, published July 7, 2020, Picking the Vice President: How Picking the Vice President Has Changed—and Why It Matters.

Kamarck focuses her research on the presidential nomination system and American politics including the role of the Internet in political campaigns, homeland security defense, intelligence reorganization, and governmental reform and innovation. She served in the White House (from 1993 – 1997) where she created and managed the Clinton Administration’s National Performance Review, also known as the ‘reinventing government initiative”.

Kamarck is the author of Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know about How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates and Why Presidents Fail and How They Can Succeed Again. She is the author of How Change Happens – or Doesn’t: The Politics of US Public Policy and The End of Government As We Know It: Making Public Policy Work. In addition, she regularly appears on ABC, CBS, NBC, the BBC, CNN, Fox News Now New England Cable News, and National Public Radio.

For more information, visit:

Brookings:

Elaine Kamarck

https://www.brookings.edu/experts/elaine-kamarck/

Elaine’s Twitter:

https://twitter.com/EKamarck?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

About the Book and Order Books Here:

https://www.brookings.edu/book/picking-the-vice-president/

WHAT: Discussion of Electoral Scene and Book Talk by Elaine C. Kamarck ’72 on Picking the Vice President: How Picking the Vice President Has Changed – and Why It Matters.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 16 at 7:00 PM.

WHERE: Please RSVP HERE. A Zoom Link will be provided the day of the event.

HOW MUCH: $10.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net.