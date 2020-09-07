Main Street: How a City’s Heart Connects Us All, a talk by psychiatrist, urban activist, and author Dr. Mindy Thompson Fullilove ’71 (Tuesday, October 20th at 7:00 PM)

“Mindy Fullilove takes us on a geographical and historical journey to Main Streets around the world. . . . This is as much a guide for the perplexed (or depressed) as it is an astonishing study for the built environment and its effects on our health, communities, politics —- and our future.” – Mara Spiegel (Co-Director, The Division of Narrative Medicine, Columbia University)

Join us for an informative evening with renowned social psychiatrist and urban activist, Mindy Thompson Fullilove ’71, as she unveils her forthcoming book Main Street: How a City’s Heart Connects Us All. Made relevant by the present ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and by the past and present history of social inequality and racism that eviscerate city neighborhoods, Fullilove’s book will address the integral role that main streets play in the health and vibrancy of cities and the interactions of their inhabitants across racial and socioeconomic divides. Amongst other topics it discusses how architects and planners can and must play a role in creating functional main streets. This is a timely and pertinent talk for us all.

Dr. Mindy Thompson Fullilove ’71 is an American social psychiatrist, who focuses on the ways social and environmental factors affect the mental health of communities, and a professor of Urban Policy at The New School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College and her MS and MD degrees from Columbia University.

Fullilove has conducted research on AIDS and other epidemics of poor communities and has studied the links between the environmental and individual and community mental health. Her research examines the mental health effects of environmental processes such as violence, segregation, and urban renewal.

Besides her forthcoming Main Street (New Village Press, September 2020), Dr. Fullilove has authored numerous articles and seven other books, including From Enforcers to Guardians: A Public Health Primer on Ending Police Violence (John Hopkins University Press, January 2020) which she coauthored with Hannah L. F. Cooper, ScD, Root Shock: How Tearing Up City Neighborhoods Hurts America and What We Can Do About It (New Village, 2nd Edition 2016), and Urban Alchemy: Restoring Joy in America’s Sorted-Out Cities (New Village, 2013). She has received many awards, including inclusion in many “Best Doctors” and two honorary doctorates (Chatham College, 1999, and Bank Street College of Education, 2002).

Professional Affiliations

American Psychiatric Association

American Public Health Association

Honorary Member, American Institute of Architects

Honorary Member, NYC Chapter, American Institute of Architects

For more information about Mindy Fullilove’s new book, visit:

https://nyupress.org/9781613321263/main-street/

