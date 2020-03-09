Manhattan Theater Club Production, The Perplexed, with post-show discussion, directed by Lynne Meadow ’68 (Tuesday, March 24th at 7:00 PM)

Weddings Bring

Families Together.

For Better OR

For Worse.

The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out) with MTC’s award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow ’68 (The Assembled Parties) for a night of hilarity, hijinks, and frankly, a bit of perplexity. Join us at the Manhattan Theater Club on Tuesday, March 24th for the production of The Perplexed with a post-show discussion led by award-winning Artistic Director and Bryn Mawr alum, Lynne Meadow ’68.

Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly, and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony?

Lynne Meadow ’68 has been Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) since 1972, where she has been responsible for directing and/or producing over 500 New York and world premieres. Lynne has created one of the nation’s most acclaimed not-for-profit theatres and brought MTC to the forefront of the American stage. She has accepted every major theatre award on behalf of the company; under her leadership, MTC’s productions have been awarded 23 Tony Awards, 39 Drama Desk Awards and seven Pulitzer Prizes. Lynne is a ’68 graduate of Bryn Mawr College, where she served on the Board of Trustees. She attended the Yale School of Drama and was named a Herbert Brodkin Fellow. She has taught at Circle in the Square Theatre School, Stony Brook University, Yale University, Fordham University and New York University.

For more information:

Watch The Perplexed Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLVEQenvARs7G8rdvRo3Jpe5wFusf38KqD&v=D-2cJ0u5Iqc&feature=emb_logo

https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/2019-20-season/the-perplexed/

RSVP: Register online here. Spaces are limited; first come, first served.

WHAT: The Perplexed. Following the performance, the play’s director Lynne Meadow ’68 will host a discussion with Bryn Mawr alums.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 24th at 7:00 PM (Please note: The running time is 2 hours and 45 minutes with 1 intermission).

WHERE: Manhattan Theater Club, 134 West 55th Street (located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), New York, NY, 10019.

HOW MUCH: $72.50 per ticket. Guests are welcome.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Laura Gellert ’93 at lmgellert@gmail.com