Arthur Rothstein’s Photographic Glimpse into FDR’s New Deal and a tour of the Roosevelt House with curator Deborah Gardner ’70 (Saturday, March 28th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Join us for a lovely tour of the Roosevelt House, where Eleanor, FDR, and his mother shared contiguous brownstones, with curator Deborah Gardner ’70 and a stunning viewing of the late Arthur Rothstein’s photograph collection with commentary from his daughter, Dr. Annie Rothstein Segan, Ph.D.

Arthur Rothstein is known as one of America’s premier photojournalists of the twentieth century. During a 50-year career, he created an indelible visual record of life in the United States, and opened windows to the world for the American people during the golden era of magazine photography. Arthur Rothstein (1915-1985) grew up in New York City. As a student at Columbia University he founded the University Camera Club. He earned extra money by making photo copies for economics professor, Roy Stryker, who was hired by the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to help implement FDR’s New Deal initiatives. Stryker headed the Historical Section of the Resettlement Administration (later the Farm Security Administration) He hired photographers to document and publicize the widespread displacement and migration of farmers and industrial workers, caused by the Great Depression. From 1935 through 1940, Rothstein and the other photographers working for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) Photo Unit shot some of the most significant photographs ever taken of rural and small-town America.

A Lens on FDR’s New Deal: Photographs by Arthur Rothstein brings an unpublished, recently rediscovered book project to light as a photographic exhibition. Although the 150 picture stories in this exhibition were created in the 1930s and 1940s, they are still pertinent today. Topics include land and water conservation, housing, race relations, internal/external migration, treatment of refugee populations and what it means to be American. Perhaps most importantly, Arthur’s picture stories visually describe the good government can accomplish when government works.

Deborah Gardner ’70 has been a historian at Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College for 10 years, where she oversees the exhibits, tours, and house history.

Dr. Annie Rothstein Segan, Ph.D is a New-York based oral historian, writer, multi-media artist, and editor. In addition to all of her accomplishments, she is the curator of the work of her late father, Arthur Rothstein, who was a renowned documentary photographer known for the most important influential photojournalists in American history.

The Roosevelt House, an integral part of Hunter College since 1943, reopened in 2010 as a public policy institute honoring the distinguished legacy of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Its mission is three-fold: to educate students in public policy and human rights, to support faculty research, and to foster creative dialogue.

