Are you ready to learn about a German Jewish refugee buried in the Cloisters at Bryn Mawr College, who was considered to be the most influential and important women in the history of mathematics by Albert Einstein, Jean Dieudonne, Pavel Alexandrov and Norbert Wiener?

Please join us for an informative evening on March 10th as Tufts University distinguished professor of mathematics, Richard M. Weiss, will explore the extraordinary mathematical life of Amalie Emmy Noether before introducing Bryn Mawr Associate Professor, Qinna Shen who will review her research and publication, Refugee Scholar from Nazi Germany: Emmy Noether and Bryn Mawr College.

This enriching and empowering discourse explores Emmy Noether’s remarkable life, as it follows her resilient career in a time where women were excluded from academic positions, her dismissal from the University of Gottingen with the rise of Hitler and the Nazi regime which nearly derailed her career, and her escape from Germany with the help of the Emergency Committee in Aid of Displaced German Scholars and Bryn Mawr College’s President, Marion Edwards Park.

Qinna Shen delves deeper into Emmy Noether’s time at Bryn Mawr College, as her research weaves through the correspondence between Marion Park and Emmy Noether, Emmy’s decision to reject a position at the University of Oxford for the small women’s college which she later confided to a colleague was the “happiest [time] in her whole life”, and the narrative of tolerance and antisemitism issues that surrounded Bryn Mawr College’s second president, M. Carey Thomas.

Amalie Emmy Noether, commonly known as Emmy Noether, was a phenomenal woman who defied expectations and made significant contributions to the field of mathematics, specifically in abstract algebra and topology. Her research and teachings inspired many rising mathematicians to develop their own contributions in the field of mathematics.

Richard Weiss is the William Walker Professor Emeritus at Tufts University, where he was chair of the Math Department for nineteen years. Professor Weiss is a fellow of the American Mathematics Society and the recipient of a Humboldt Research Prize. He is the author of five books and over seventy articles in the field of group theory, the mathematical study of symmetry.

Qinna Shen is Associate Professor of German at Bryn Mawr College. Her research interests concentrate on the areas of 20th-century German studies, film studies, and transnational studies with a focus on Sino-German relations. She authored The Politics of Magic: DEFA Fairy-Tale Films (2015) and co-edited Beyond Alterity: German Encounters with Modern East Asia (2014). Currently she is working on her second book on the Sino-German Mediascapes during the Cold War.

