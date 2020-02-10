Poetry reading by Susan de Sola ’84, hosted by Nancy Kirk ‘59 (Monday, April 6th from 7:00 – 8:30 PM)

Susan de Sola ’84 —- who won the 2018 Frost Farm Prize for her poem, “Buddy,” which is partly set at Bryn Mawr College —- will read from her collection, Frozen Charlotte: Poems, published in 2019 to critical acclaim. Susan de Sola, who lives near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will be visiting the United States to lead a workshop at the West Chester Poetry Conference in Pennsylvania and to be a featured poet at the Newburyport Literary Festival in Massachusetts. She will bring copies of Frozen Charlotte: Poems for sale.

For more information, visit:

www.susandesola.com

https://www.inquirer.com/philly/entertainment/arts/bryn-mawr-alum-wins-prestigious-frost-farm-poetry-prize-west-chester-conference-robert-frost-20180608.html

https://www.worldliteraturetoday.org/2020/winter/frozen-charlotte-poems-susan-de-sola

https://www.wcupa.edu/arts-humanities/poetry/poetryConference.aspx

RSVP: Register online here. Spaces are limited; first come, first served.

WHAT: Poetry reading by Susan de Sola ’84

WHEN: Monday, April 6th from 7:00 to 8:30 PM.

WHERE: At the lovely home of Nancy Kirk ’59. Address provided upon registration.

HOW MUCH: $10.00. Light Refreshments will be served.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Helen Thurston, ’74 at hthurston77@earthlink.net