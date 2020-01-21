Join us for a fascinating evening with Roger McNamee, a well-known tech venture capitalist, early mentor to Mark Zuckerberg, former Bryn Mawr Board Member, frequent guest on “Squak Alley” on CNBC, and now the author of the New York Times Bestseller, Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.

As an investor in Silicon Valley for 35 years, Roger McNamee has mentored many tech leaders and helped establish numerous startups, but nothing made him prouder than being an early mentor to Mark Zuckerberg and investor in Facebook. That is, until multiple rude awakenings forced him to see the destruction the company was causing on a political and social climate. Now Roger McNamee is devoted to stopping Facebook from destroying our democracy.

In this enthralling yet disturbing personal narrative, Roger McNamee provides a masterful explication of the company, the dangers of the dark side of social media, and the forces that have conspired to summon the darker angels of our nature and whip them into a frenzy.

Roger McNamee served on the board of Bryn Mawr College from 2000 to 2008. He holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. for the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He is the son of the late Barbara Cooley McNamee Dudley ’42 president of the Bryn Mawr Alumnae Association from 1969 to 1973 and trustee of the College from 1973 to 1986. Other family connections at Bryn Mawr include Caroline Connelly Sloss ’10 and Dardis McNamee ’70.

Roger holds four U.S. patents related to live broadcast of video to mobile devices.

