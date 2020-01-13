Well-known venture capitalist Roger McNamee is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe, which documents his journey from mentor to Mark Zuckerberg to critic of Facebook. Since April 2017, Roger has been engaged, along with former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris and others, in a campaign to trigger a global conversation about the dark side of social media.

In the context of his activism, Roger has been featured in two documentaries, The Facebook Dilemma, a PBS Frontline film about election interference which won the coveted Peabody Award, and The Great Hack, about Cambridge Analytica. Roger will also be featured in two other documentaries that are in the works. He is a frequent guest on “Squawk Alley” on CNBC and on Ali Velshi’s show on MSNBC. He was a technical advisor to HBO’s Silicon Valley for seasons 2 through 6.

Roger began his career in 1982 at T. Rowe Price Associates, where he managed the top performing Science & Technology Fund and co-managed the New Horizons Fund. In 1991, he launched Integral Capital Partners, the first crossover fund (combining later stage venture capital with public market investments), in partnership with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Morgan Stanley & Co. In 1999, Roger co-founded Silver Lake Partners, the first private equity fund focused on technology businesses. In 2004, Roger and his partners launched Elevation Partners, an investment partnership focused on the intersection of media and technology. U2’s Bono was a co-founder of Elevation.

In philanthropy, Roger is a co-founder of the Haight Street Art Center and the Center for Counterculture Studies. He also serves on the board of directors for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum and the Rex Foundation. Roger is a past member of the boards of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Bryn Mawr College, The GRAMMY Foundation, and the operating business of the National Geographic Society. He was also responsible for raising the money that created the Wikimedia Foundation. Roger serves on the advisory boards of the Center for Humane Technology, the Open Markets Institute and the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).

Roger performs in the bands Moonalice and Doobie Decibel System, in which he plays guitar and guitar. Moonalice pioneered livestream concert videos and is renowned for the quality of poster art associated with the band. The Moonalice series exceeds 1,160 posters after twelve years. Moonalice’s single “It’s 420 Somewhere” has been downloaded more than 4.6 million times, a record from a band’s own website that has been certified by the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Roger served on the board of Bryn Mawr College from 2000 to 2008. He holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. for the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He is the son of the late Barbara Cooley McNamee Dudley ’42, president of the Bryn Mawr Alumane Association from 1969 to 1973 and trustee of the College from 1973 to 1986. Other family connections at Bryn Mawr include Caroline Connelly Sloss ’10 and Dardis McNamee ’70.

Roger holds four U.S. patents related to live broadcast of video to mobile devices.

For more information:

TIME magazine cover story about Zucked:

http://time.com/magazine/us/5505429/january-28th-2019-vol-193-no-3-u-s/

New Yorker profile:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/12/02/big-techs-big-defector

Book Reading and Talk by Roger McNamee, former Bryn Mawr College trustee, Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.

Tuesday, February 25th from 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

