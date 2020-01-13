The Women’s March on NYC (Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 AM)

The Women’s March on NYC is back!

March with Bryn Mawr and other Seven Sisters alums this January in support of equality and civil rights for all at the 2020 Women’s March on NYC on January 18th, 2020!

The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City will be participating and leading the other Seven Sisters. Any and all are welcome, regardless of their affiliation with the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City. Please march with us in solidarity.

Meet us at 10:00 AM in front of the Beacon Theater (located at 2125 Broadway between 74th and 75th St). We’ll start marching at 10:30 AM.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-womens-march-on-nyc-2020-tickets-85510093993

WHAT: March with Bryn Mawr Club of NYC and other Seven Sister alums at The Women’s March on NYC.

WHEN: Saturday, January 18th. We will meet at 10:00 AM and walk to the lineup together at 10:30 AM.

WHERE: The Beacon Theater (located at 2125 Broadway between 74th and 75th Street).

General March Information:

Route: There will be a rally at Columbus Circle at 11:00 AM. The march itself will begin at 11:30 AM.

Signs: Signs and banners are encouraged with a few caveats. New York City prohibits any signs that use poles, sticks, or handles as they can become weapons. Also, the March organizers would like to remind participants that children and media will be present. Keep it clean and keep it on message. Be creative!

We will have Bryn Mawr banners and will likely have a Seven Sisters banner. If you are representing a different school please bring something to identify yourself! We want this to be as inclusive as possible.

Weather and clothing: Right now, the forecast is in the mid-30s and clear. As the route is fairly long and there will be periods of standing be sure to wear warm clothes and comfortable shoes.

Thank you and we can’t wait to see you on the 18th!

Follow the March on Social Media: