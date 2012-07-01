2020 Proxy Voting Form

Proxy Voting Form for Members Not Attending the Annual Meeting

PROXY for the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, Submitted by the Present Officers

The undersigned, whose name is (please print) ___________________________________ residing at ________________________________________________________________, being a voting member of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City, hereby appoints Helen Thurston, President of the Board, with full power of substitution, as her proxy to appear and vote in her name as instructed below at the Annual Meeting of the Bryn Mawr Club of New York City to be held on Sunday, May, 17, 2020, or at any continuation or adjournment thereof.

Nominations for 2020 Annual Meeting

The officers and members in bold italics are nominated for the following positions:

President………………………………Helen Thurston, ’74

Vice President……………………….Helen Freeman, ’02 (first term)

Secretary……………………………..Rebecca Hahn, ’07 (first term)

Treasurer……………………….. ……Laura Gellert ’93

Young Alumnae Coordinator …… …to be filled

50s and 60s Membership Rep…. Nancy Kirk, ’59/ ’60 (third term)

70s Membership Rep……………….Lucille Blair, ’74

80s Membership Rep……………..Jane Engelhardt, ’84 (third term)

90s Membership Rep………………Jennifer Suh Whitfield, ’98

00s Membership Rep………………Laila Ghaznevi, ’01

10s Members Rep…………………Amani Chowdhury, ’14 (first term)

Career Development Rep………..Isidora Delizo Armentrout, ’13 (first term)

Webmistress………………………..Maya Amis, ’79/’87

Communications Rep……………Friya Bankwalla, ’16 (first term)

Events Reps……………….….….Jessica Amelar, ’76 (first term), Mina Bansal, ’17 (first term)

Members-At-Large……………….Pamela Feuer, ’83 (first term), Ruchi Shah, ’08 (first term), Nicole Huynh, ’06

Dues: _____ $50 _____ $75 _____ $100 or higher _____$30 for GOLD (graduates of last decade.)

Pay dues with PayPal

Signature: ___________________________________________ Date: ___________

Telephone: ____________________________E-mail: ________________________

Mail this proxy form to:

The Bryn Mawr Club of New York City

Old Chelsea Station, P.O. Box 437

New York, NY 10113

Or Email to:

brynmawrclubnyc@gmail.com